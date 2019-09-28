Duggan leads TCU to easy win over Kansas 51-14

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Freshman Max Duggan led touchdown drives on all three of his first-half possessions as TCU scored on every first-half possessions on Saturday and was never threatened in a 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play.

TCU (3-1, 1-0) dominated in every area of the first half against Kansas (2-3, 0-2), which ended a 48-game road losing streak to Power 5 opponents earlier this season at Boston College.

TCU was locked in from the opening kickoff, coming off a home loss to rival SMU a week ago that knocked the Horned Frogs out of the Top 25. The Horned Frogs had some extra motivation as well after losing last year at Kansas.

Duggan started for a second straight game but was replaced midway through the second quarter by graduate transfer Alex Delton with the Horned Frogs in full control at 28-0. Delton, who played last year at Kansas State, led TCU on two scoring drives to end the first half for a 38-0 lead.

Duggan, who played all but one snap a week ago against SMU after sharing time the first two weeks, was in for the first two second-half drives before giving way to Delton.

Delton led his first touchdown drive of the season in the second quarter and finished 10-for-15 passing for 186 yards.

The Horned Frogs' defense never gave Kansas a chance to get going. Kansas finished with only 159 yards on 47 plays and was 1 for 11 on third-down attempts. The Jayhawks had only 55 yards on 34 plays heading into the fourth quarter.

Kansas lost its 46th consecutive Big 12 road game. The Jayhawks' last Big 12 road win came Oct. 4, 2008 at Iowa State.

TCU leading receiver Jalen Reagor ended the first quarter with a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown after he initially muffed the football, giving the Horned Frogs' a 21-0 lead.

Darius Anderson had a third consecutive 100-yard rushing game for the Frogs, finishing with 115 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks were overmatched in every phase and didn't show much fight after a dismal first quarter. Quarterback Carter Stanley struggled with his accuracy, finishing 12-for-29 passing for only 84 yards.

TCU: Coach Gary Patterson must have gotten the Horned Frogs' attention in practice this week. TCU converted all 10 of its third-down attempts in the first half. TCU made it look easy all day despite missing four receivers with injuries and starting third-string cornerback Keenan Reed.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home against No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday.

TCU will play its first Big 12 road game at Iowa State on Saturday.

