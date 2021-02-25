Duarte, Oregon hold off Stanford 71-68

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes and Oregon held off Stanford for a 71-68 win on Thursday night.

Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave the Ducks (15-5, 10-4 Pac-12) the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on.