Drake 80, Buffalo 72

Adams 1-2 0-1 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Foster 4-12 7-10 16, C.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 5-8 4-4 15, Hardnett 9-14 6-8 26, Jack 3-4 1-1 7, K.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Blocker 0-2 0-0 0, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 18-24 72.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason