Draisatl, McDavid lead Oilers to 4-3 win over Canadiens

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Riley Sheahan got the tiebreaking goal in the third period, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist to help the Oilers snap a two-game skid and win for just the second time in eight games (2-5-1). Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.

Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens, who had won two straight. Carey Price had 22 saves.

Edmonton led 2-0 and 3-2, with Montreal tying the score twice — the last when Domi skated around Oilers defender Darnell Nurse and beat Koskinen glove side a minute into the third period.

The Oilers regained the lead again just over six minutes later on a 2-on-1 as Archibald got the puck through to Sheahan, who made the most of it to score his third.

Edmonton got on the scoreboard 90 seconds into the first period as McDavid fed the puck across to Draisaitl on a 2-on-1, and he beat Price for his 22nd of the season, but just his first even-strength tally in 17 games.

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia, left, beats Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse to the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) less Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia, left, beats Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse to the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian ... more Photo: Jeff McIntosh, AP Photo: Jeff McIntosh, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Draisatl, McDavid lead Oilers to 4-3 win over Canadiens 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

Archibald redirected a shot-pass from Ethan Bear into the net for his second 12 minutes into the first to make it 2-0.

Montreal responded a couple minutes later with a short-handed goal as Petry wired a shot that went off Koskinen’s glove and in.

The Canadiens tied it 2-2 on the power play when Danault tipped in Petry’s point shot 8 1/2 minutes into the second.

Edmonton surged back ahead with a power-play goal with 4:20 left in the middle period as McDavid entered the zone at full speed and beat Price with a move to record his 21st.

NOTES: The Oilers came improved to 4-0-0 in the second game of a back-to-back this season. ... Montreal has been hit with a rash of injuries, missing the services of Paul Byron (knee), Jonathan Drouin (wrist), Victor Mete (ankle), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (concussion), Matthew Peca (knee) and Joel Teasdale (knee). ... The only player out injured for the Oilers was Matt Benning (concussion).

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Oilers: At Vancouver on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports