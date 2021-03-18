Doughty, Kopitar lead LA Kings' 4-1 rout of slumping Blues GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer March 18, 2021 Updated: March 18, 2021 1:15 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty, Carl Grundström and Trevor Moore scored in a dominant first period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.
Moore had a goal and an assist for his first multipoint game of the season, while captain Anze Kopitar scored an empty-net goal from the opposite goal line and added an assist. Cal Petersen made 19 saves to end his five-start losing streak for the Kings, who looked sharp in just their third win in 10 games.