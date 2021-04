Dave Thompson/AP

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund's sporting director is planning to keep Norway striker Erling Haaland at the club next season despite interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

The 20-year-old Norwegian has scored 33 goals in 34 games across all competitions this season. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised Haaland as “a fantastic striker” on Monday and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has classified him alongside Kylian Mbappé as “players of the present and future."