Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-102 in Game 1 BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 7:18 p.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots as Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, shoots as Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolo Melli watches during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, left, gestures during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka defends during the first half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 31 points and the Dallas Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-102 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.
Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range.