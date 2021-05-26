Doncic and Mavs beat Clippers 127-121, take 2-0 series lead BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 2:07 a.m.
1 of14 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after a dunk by Kristaps Porzingis during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) scores over Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball from between Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, and guard Luka Doncic during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after dunking during the first half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, center, and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr., top, passes the ball over Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) dunks past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson dunks between Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, left, and forward Maxi Kleber during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dunks against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A familiar face sat behind the Dallas Mavericks' bench. Dirk Nowitzki, who led the franchise to its only championship in 2011 during his 21 seasons, came to see his old franchise that hasn't won a playoff series since its title.
Led by Luka Doncic, this edition is looking pretty good.