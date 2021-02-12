Doncic, Williamson hit career highs as Mavs top Pels 143-130

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a career-high 46 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 36 and the Dallas Mavericks overcame Zion Williamson's career-best 36 points in a 143-130 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Doncic, who also had 12 assists and eight rebounds, connected on three of four Dallas 3-pointers in just 93 seconds as the Mavericks made 13 of their first 15 shots in the third quarter. The Mavericks matched their season best with a fourth consecutive victory and beat the Pelicans for the fifth straight time.