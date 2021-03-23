Donato, Jones lead Sharks past Kings 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Martin Jones delivered one of his best performances in net all season and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night.

Donato scored shortly after San Jose killed off its fifth penalty in as many chances. He skated around the Los Angeles net and sent in a backhand shot that hit defenseman Kurtis MacDermid and eluded Jonathan Quick to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead. Both goals for San Jose went in off the unlucky MacDermid.

Logan Couture also scored and Jones made 41 saves as the Sharks snapped a season-high four-game losing streak.

Matt Roy scored his first goal of the season and Quick made 21 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles was unable to build on Sunday’s encouraging 3-1 win over Vegas and hasn’t won consecutive games since a six-game winning streak was stopped Feb. 26.

The Kings came close to tying it but Jones made two strong stops in the third period against Alex Iafallo.

Los Angeles then nearly scored in the closing seconds during a scramble in front but couldn't get one past Jones, who denied Iafallo again right at the buzzer.

PAYING OFF

One day after signing a three-year contract extension, Roy delivered with his first goal in 60 games to tie it at 1 late in the second period. Gabriel Vilardi won a clean offensive-zone draw against Tomas Hertl, and Austin Wagner got the puck back to the point. Roy then beat Jones with a drive for his first goal since Dec. 17, 2019, at Boston.

BUSY BODY

MacDermid had an eventful first period. He accidentally knocked in San Jose’s first goal when Couture’s shot deflected off Quick’s glove and then hit MacDermid before bouncing into the net.

A few minutes later, MacDermid squared off in a fight with Kurtis Gabriel and got the best of the bout.

MILESTONE

Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 884th consecutive regular-season game, tying Steve Larmer for the fourth-longest streak in NHL history. Doug Jarvis holds the record with 964 games. Marleau has played in 1,753 career games, three shy of Mark Messier for second place. Marleau is set to break Gordie Howe’s record of 1,767 games played in April.

UP NEXT

The teams play again Wednesday night in San Jose.

