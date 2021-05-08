Domi's OT goals lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings in finale MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 11:37 p.m.
1 of9 Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard, right, makes a stop behind Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe, left, and Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, right, stops a shot in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Valtteri Filppula, center, and Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, front right, checks Detroit Red Wings forward Sam Gagner during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, left, controls the puck in front of Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher, right, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jack Roslovic during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Paul Vernon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.
Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets, who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn't avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar. Columbus needed a win in regulation to finish ahead of the Red Wings.