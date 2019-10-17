Dolphins heading toward wrong end of history

Forty-seven years since the Miami Dolphins had the only undefeated season in NFL history, the team is heading toward an ignominious record.

The Dolphins are 0-5 and on pace to score only 134 points, which would be the fewest by any team in a 16-game season in the 100-year history of the NFL. The 1992 Seattle Seahawks scored 140 and were 2-14.

The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns are the only teams to finish 0-16. The Dolphins have six games remaining against teams that are currently 2-4 or worse.

The offense is getting a boost, however, because veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was named the starting quarterback on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick, who started the first two games, replaced Josh Rosen last week and nearly led the Dolphins to a win over Washington.

The 1972 Dolphins were 19-0. The Patriots (6-0) and 49ers (5-0) are the remaining undefeated teams.

Here's a look inside more numbers entering Week 7:

SACK MAN: Minnesota's Danielle Hunter has 46 sacks, the most ever for a player under age 25. Hunter plays two more games before his 25th birthday and is tied for fourth in the league this season with six sacks.

SACK MEN: Tampa's Shaquil Barrett and Cleveland's Myles Garrett each have nine sacks and are on target for 24. That would break Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22 ½, set in 2001.

PROLIFIC KICKER: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker reached the 1,000-point mark faster than any kicker in NFL history, in his 118th game.

COMPETITIVE GAMES: More games (51) have been decided by seven points or fewer through six weeks than any other year at that point. This season also is tied for the most one-point games through Week 6 with nine.

GROUNDED: Teams have combined for 167 rushing touchdowns, third-most through six weeks. There were 187 in 1979, and 175 in 1976.

LAMAR & COLIN: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is the second quarterback with 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a game, joining Colin Kaepernick.

RUSS ON A ROLE: Seattle's Russell Wilson is the fourth quarterback to post a passer rating of at least 100 in his team's first six games. Aaron Rodgers did it in Green Bay's first 12 in 2011. Wilson has thrown at least two TD passes in 67 games through eight seasons. Peyton Manning did it 74 times and Dan Marino 72.

NEW GUNSLINGER: Houston's Deshaun Watson has 7,508 passing yards in 29 career games, tying Marc Bulger, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford for second-fastest to reach that mark. Kurt Warner did in 27 games.

JIMMY G: San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo became the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 13 of his first 15 career starts.

