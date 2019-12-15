Dolphins WRs Parker, Wilson cleared from concussion protocol

MIAMI (AP) — Receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday and are expected to play for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at the New York Giants.

Parker and Wilson were hurt in last week's loss at the Jets.

Parker has enjoyed a breakout season with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches. He signed a contract Friday through 2023 that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses,

