Dodgers add extra pitcher Wood for NLCS, Braves roster same

Recommended Video:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have added left-hander Alex Wood as an extra pitcher for the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, while also bringing back infielder Edwin Rios after he missed the last round with a groin injury.

Atlanta went with the same 28-player roster it had for its NL Division Series, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

Wood missed a month of the shortened season because of a shoulder injury in his first start, though he returned in September when seven of his eight appearances were in relief.

Los Angeles is going with 15 pitchers, after having 14 on its roster in the three-game NL Division Series sweep of San Diego, and 13 in the wild-card round against Milwaukee.

Terrance Gore was left off the NLCS roster after the speedy outfielder didn't appear in either series. Rios replaced Gavin Lux, who got only one at-bat against the Padres.

The Braves roster has only eight players who were also part of the best-of-five NL Division Series two years ago when they lost in four games to Los Angeles. The current players on that 25-player roster are first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Nick Markakis, infielders Ozzie Albies and Charlie Culberson, catcher Tyler Flowers, and pitchers Max Fried and A.J. Minter.

The 28-player rosters for the best-of-seven NLCS between the Dodgers and Braves that starts Monday night:

The Los Angeles Dodgers work out in Globe Life Field before the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. The series begins Monday, Oct. 12. The Los Angeles Dodgers work out in Globe Life Field before the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct 11, 2020. The series begins Monday, Oct. 12. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Dodgers add extra pitcher Wood for NLCS, Braves roster same 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES

Pitchers (15): RH Pedro Baéz, RH Walker Buehler, RH Dylan Floro, RH Tony Gonsolin, LH Victor González, RH Brusdar Graterol, RH Kenley Jansen, RH Joe Kelly, LH Clayton Kershaw, LH Adam Kolarek, RH Dustin May, LH Jake McGee, RH Blake Treinen, LH Julio Urías, LH Alex Wood.

Catchers (2): Austin Barnes, Will Smith.

Infielders (5): Matt Beaty, Max Muncy, Edwin Rios, Corey Seager, Justin Turner.

Outfielders (4): Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock.

Infielders/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Chris Taylor.

ATLANTA

Pitchers (15): RH Ian Anderson, LH Grant Dayton, LH Max Fried, RH Shane Greene, RH Chris Martin, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Mark Melancon, LH A.J. Minter, RH Darren O’Day, LH Will Smith, RH Josh Tomlin, RH Jacob Webb, RH Bryse Wilson, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa.

Catchers (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers.

Infielders (6): Ozzie Albies, Charlie Culberson, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Pablo Sandoval, Dansby Swanson.

Outfielders (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports