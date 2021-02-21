Cloud 9: Djokovic wins 9th Australian Open, 18th Slam title Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 7:03 a.m.
1 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup as he talks with runner-up Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Mark Dadswell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Russia's Daniil Medvedev raises his racket as if to smash it on the court while playing Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Russia's Daniil Medvedev talk after receiving their trophies after Djokovic won the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Mark Dadswell/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with Goran Ivanisevic, right, and his support team after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Serbia's Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Andy Brownbill/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Maybe, just maybe, the thinking went, Novak Djokovic would be just a tad more susceptible to trouble this time around at the Australian Open.
After all, he wrenched his midsection during a slip in the third round and said he’d torn a muscle. Entering Sunday, Djokovic already ceded five sets in the tournament, the most he ever dropped en route to a major final. And he was facing Daniil Medvedev, owner of a 20-match winning streak.