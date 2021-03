ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Kody Wilstead tied his career high and the Dixie State record with five TD passes on Saturday night, and Dixie State closed its spring football season with a 60-0 win over Fort Lewis.

Wilstead passed for 282 yards and Deven Osborne had seven catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns for the Trailblazers (2-3). Quali Conley ran 10 times for 73 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 24 yards and another score.