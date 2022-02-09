Dickinson's double-double helps Michigan beat Penn St. 58-57 Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 12:21 a.m.
1 of15 Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) scores on a lay-up against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) fouls Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) drives past Michigan forward Moussa Diabate (14) and center Hunter Dickinson (1) during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3) battles for the ball with Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and forward Moussa Diabate (14) during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Penn State guard Myles Dread (2) pokes the ball away from Michigan guard DeVante' Jones (12) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Penn State forward Jevonnie Scott (13) scores against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) shoots against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3) passes the ball past Michigan defenders during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells at an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket against Michigan during an NCAA college basketball game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in State College, Pa. (Noah Riffe/Centre Daily Times via AP) Noah Riffe/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points and matched a career best with 15 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 58-57 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.
Michigan (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half, but Penn State’s John Harrar made a pair of free throws to tie it at 48. The Wolverines answered with an 8-3 surge and led 56-51 with eight seconds to play.