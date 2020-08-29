Diamondbacks stop 8-game skid, beat Giants 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen earned his first win of the season, Starling Marte had two hits and two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night.

Gallen (1-0) came into the game with a 2.25 ERA, but had taken a no-decision in his first six starts. The right-hander threw seven impressive innings, giving up five hits and issuing one walk.

The Giants scored their only run off Gallen when Evan Longoria homered in the sixth.

Arizona is still in last place in the NL West but improved to 14-19. Ketel Marte had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Christian Walker had two RBIs.

Tyler Anderson (1-2) had a rough outing less than a week after throwing a three-hitter against the Diamondbacks in San Francisco. The left-hander was charged with seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Giants trailed 7-1 going into the ninth. Wilmer Flores doubled home Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer off Taylor Widener before the rookie right-hander closed it out.

San Francisco has lost three straight games to fall to 15-19 overall.

GALLEN THE GREAT

Gallen set a big league record by allowing three or fewer runs in the first 22 starts of his career. The 25-year-old was traded to the Diamondbacks from the Miami Marlins last season for fellow prospect Jazz Chisholm.

The previous record was 21 straight starts by Boston's Aaron Sele, who accomplished the feat over parts of 1993 and 1994.

SCHEDULING

Arizona announced it will play a doubleheader against Colorado on Sep. 25 at Chase Field. The teams elected to postpone Thursday’s game to protest racial injustice.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Drew Smyly (finger sprain) will throw another bullpen this weekend. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija (right shoulder inflammation) will throw his second bullpen this weekend.

Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said he'd wait at last one more turn through the rotation before putting LHP Madison Bumgarner (strained back) into the mix. Lovullo said Bumgarner feels good but he wants the veteran at full strength when he returns.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Trevor Cahill (0-0, 1.64 ERA) starts on Saturday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (1-4, 7.77 ERA) pitches when the series resumes.

