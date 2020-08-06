DiGiovanni of Wilton selected to Little East Hall of Fame

One of the greatest men’s lacrosse scorers in Little East Conference history, Eastern Connecticut State University’s Marc DiGiovanni of Wilton has been selected for induction into the Little East Conference Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.

DiGiovanni, who led the Eastern Connecticut Warriors to undefeated seasons and conference championships in the first three seasons of LEC-sponsored lacrosse, is among the 12-person Hall of Fame induction class.

All LEC Hall of Fame recipients are to be inducted by their respective institutions at a date and location of the institution’s choosing.

A 2019 inductee into the Eastern Athletics Alumni Hall of Fame, DiGiovanni led Eastern to an overall record of 39-9 during his three seasons between 2001 and 2003, which saw the Warriors go undefeated in LEC regular-season and postseason play (23-0) on their way to the league’s first three regular season and tournament championships and qualify for the NCAA Division III championship tournament for the first three times in program history.

He was a three-time first-team All-LEC selection, led the LEC in scoring his junior and senior years, and was named the 2002 LEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He becomes the third men’s lacrosse player from the conference — first from Eastern’s lacrosse program — to gain induction.

DiGiovanni went on to be named a second-team USILA All-America at midfield in 2002 after scoring 42 goals with 30 assists for 72 points, which included 10 goals and five assists in the Warriors’ two LEC tournament wins, earning him the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player Award.

He was named a second-team USILA All-America at attack as a senior in 2003 after netting 44 goals with 36 assists for 80 points. His assist and point totals were second-most in program history, and rank in the top-six upon his induction.

DiGiovanni piled up 117 goals and 81 assists for 198 total points after transferring from NCAA Division I powerhouse Johns Hopkins University. Those totals still rank in the top 10 in program history; he is the only player ranked among Eastern’s all-time top 10 in goals or points who did not play four seasons.

In addition to his LEC and USILA honors, DiGiovanni was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-New England selection, and was named a New England Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (NEILA) all-region selection his junior and senior years. He capped his collegiate career with an appearance in the USILA North-South Senior All-Star Game.

DiGiovanni completed his bachelor’s degree in business economics at Eastern in 2003.