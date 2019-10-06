Devils-Sabres Sums

New Jersey 0 1 1—2 Buffalo 2 3 2—7

First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 1 (Dahlin, Eichel), 2:56 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Eichel 1 (Skinner), 17:26 (pp). Penalties_Butcher, NJ, (holding), 1:35; Coleman, NJ, (holding), 17:04.

Second Period_3, New Jersey, Palmieri 1 (Hall, Hischier), 0:37. 4, Buffalo, Okposo 1 (Girgensons, Dahlin), 2:49. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 1 (Scandella, Johansson), 8:57. 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 2, 13:33 (pp). Penalties_Miller, BUF, (boarding), 4:52; Coleman, NJ, (tripping), 12:14; Okposo, BUF, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:26; Simmonds, NJ, (roughing), 14:26; Subban, NJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:26; McCabe, BUF, (roughing), 14:26; Simmonds, NJ, served by Hughes, (roughing), 14:26.

Third Period_7, New Jersey, Zajac 1 (Severson, Coleman), 0:58. 8, Buffalo, Reinhart 1 (Ristolainen, McCabe), 3:56. 9, Buffalo, Reinhart 2, 16:16. Penalties_Sheary, BUF, (tripping), 12:53.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 4-8-8_20. Buffalo 15-12-9_36.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; Buffalo 3 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 0-1-1 (36 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 2-0-0 (20-18).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_3:30.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Scott Driscoll.