New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Boston 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, Studnicka 1 (Carey, Steen), 13:26. Penalties_Lauzon, BOS, (tripping), 0:23; Backes, BOS, (slashing), 17:26.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Bastian, NJ, Major (fighting), 6:56; Lauzon, BOS, Major (fighting), 6:56; McAvoy, BOS, (holding), 12:23.

Third Period_2, Boston, Backes 1 (Bjork, Lindholm), 1:22. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (delay of game), 18:51.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 5-13-11_29. Boston 13-6-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 0.

Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 0-1-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Boston, Halak 1-0-0 (29-29).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:26.

Referees_Francis Charron, Conor O'Donnell. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Travis Toomey.