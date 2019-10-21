Detroit Pistons waive veteran Joe Johnson

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have waived veteran Joe Johnson.

The Pistons announced the move Monday, setting their 15-man roster for Wednesday night's season opener at Indiana.

Detroit signed Johnson last month, but the Pistons maintained that he would be competing for a roster spot, and there was no guarantee of that. The seven-time All-Star did not play in the NBA at all last season and came to Detroit after being named MVP of the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league.

Johnson appeared in four preseason games, averaging 3.8 points.

