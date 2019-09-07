https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Detroit-5-Oakland-4-14421134.php
Detroit 5, Oakland 4
|Detroit
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|38
|4
|6
|4
|Reyes cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Beckham pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|220
|01
|—
|5
|Oakland
|040
|000
|000
|00
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Stewart (22), W.Castro (3), Phegley (18). HR_Stewart (8). S_Demeritte (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Ramirez
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Alexander
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schreiber W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez S,6-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Bailey
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Soria H,19
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diekman H,9
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Trivino BS,0-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn L,0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Turnbull (Laureano), Diekman (Candelario), Wendelken (Dixon).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:44. A_16,080 (46,765).
