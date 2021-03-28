Skip to main content
Detroit 4, Columbus 1

Columbus 0 1 0 1
Detroit 1 0 3 4

First Period_1, Detroit, Svechnikov 3 (Djoos, Helm), 10:40.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Roslovic 6 (Atkinson, Bjorkstrand), 18:25.

Third Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (DeKeyser, Fabbri), 2:51. 4, Detroit, Hronek 2, 18:31 (en). 5, Detroit, Namestnikov 6 (Mantha, Nemeth), 18:52 (en).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 3-8-6_17. Detroit 7-14-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 5-5-2 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Pickard 2-0-0 (17-16).

A_0 (20,000). T_2:18.

Referees_Dean Morton, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Andrew Smith.

