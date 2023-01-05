Detroit 122, Golden State 119

Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason