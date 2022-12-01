Denver 93, Houston Christian 83

Kisunas 3-3 2-2 8, Tainamo 7-9 2-2 18, Bruner 7-14 2-2 20, Lukic 5-10 1-2 13, Mullins 5-7 3-4 14, Corbett 8-9 4-6 20, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-52 14-18 93.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason