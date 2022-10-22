Denver 128, Golden State 123

Gordon 5-12 0-0 10, Porter Jr. 6-12 0-0 17, Jokic 7-13 11-11 26, Brown 8-10 1-2 20, Caldwell-Pope 7-14 0-0 17, Je.Green 3-5 2-2 10, Jordan 4-4 1-2 9, Braun 2-5 0-0 4, Hyland 4-10 5-6 14, Reed 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 46-86 21-25 128.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason