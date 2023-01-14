Denver 115, L.A. Clippers 103

Gordon 6-8 3-5 17, Porter Jr. 9-17 2-2 22, Jordan 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 1-2 14, Murray 8-17 4-4 24, Cancar 1-3 2-2 5, Nnaji 3-5 3-5 9, B.Brown 2-7 4-5 9, Hyland 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 41-82 19-25 115.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason