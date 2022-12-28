Denver 113, Sacramento 106

Nnaji 0-3 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 12-20 1-2 30, Jokic 7-10 6-6 20, Caldwell-Pope 4-12 2-2 11, J.Murray 7-15 8-8 25, Cancar 3-5 0-0 8, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan 2-2 0-0 4, Braun 2-4 0-1 4, Hyland 2-9 0-0 5, Reed 1-2 1-2 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-86 18-21 113.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason