DelliSanti earns Liberty League honor

Hobart College punter John DelliSanti of Wilton was named the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hobart College senior punter John DelliSanti of Wilton has been named the Liberty League Football Special Teams Performer of the Week.

DelliSanti averaged 41.3 yards per punt in Hobart’s 23-7 road loss to Union College last Saturday. He landed half of his six punts inside the Union 20-yard line, including two coffin-corner kicks that forced Union to start from its own 3 and its own 1 on consecutive drives in the third quarter.

DelliSanti leads the Liberty League and is 11th in the nation in punting average (42.4). He’s placed eight of his 17 punts this season inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and has had three punts of 50 or more yards.

DelliSanti’s longest punt so far this season is a 65-yarder at Morrisville State.

For his career at Hobart, he is averaging 40.0 yards per punt, with 19 of 50 kicks landing inside the 20.

DelliSanti also plays wide receiver for Hobart and has 30 receptions for 469 yards and a touchdown in 27 games.

Hobart (4-1) hosts Rensselaer this Saturday at noon.