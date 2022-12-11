Delaware 75, Siena 64

Stormo 6-11 5-6 17, Billups 1-7 2-2 5, Johnson 9-11 2-4 21, McCollum 4-13 1-1 9, Platek 3-8 4-4 12, Baer 0-0 0-0 0, Gribben 0-1 0-0 0, Kellier 0-1 0-0 0, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0, Birgisson 0-0 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-53 14-19 64.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason