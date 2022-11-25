Delaware 72, Colgate 68

Moffatt 2-4 0-0 5, Records 1-1 0-0 2, Lynch-Daniels 6-12 0-0 14, Richardson 6-14 2-5 16, Smith 2-7 1-2 6, Woodward 5-8 3-4 13, Baker 2-6 0-1 5, Thomson 2-5 0-0 4, Cummins 1-2 0-0 3, Louis-Jacques 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 6-12 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason