Dejana (two), Cote win events at Class L track championships

Showcasing her stamina, Wilton junior Shelby Dejana won two events at the Class L girls indoor track and field championships Saurday in New Haven.

Dejana advanced to the finals of both the 55-meter hurdles and the 55-meter dash, which happened to take place back-to-back. She won the hurdles in 8.61 seconds, and — after the boys ran their hurdles final — then returned to the track and won the dash in 7.38 seconds.

Dejana’s victories led Wilton to a fourth-place finish in the team standings with 36.75 points. The Warriors just edged fifth-place Conard (36 points).

“It was a little stressful to do both events back-to-back, but I was focused,” Dejana said. “After the hurdles, I just gave it everything I have in the 55.

“There wasn’t really any game plan, just focus on speed, speed, speed,” Dejana added. “My starts weren’t great. But when I run those events the middle part of the race is usually where I am strong and then I use a strong kick at the end.

“It feels great to get both wins. It does give you confidence going into [this Saturday’s] State Open.”

Davis Cote celebrates at the end of his victory in the 1,000-meter race at the Class L boys indoor track and field state championship.

Dejana’s victories gave Wilton 20 points. Teammate Claudia Nanez contribued 12 more points by finishing second in the 300 (42.32 seconds) and fourth in the 55-meter dash (7.51 seconds).

Jill Roberts provided two points with her fifth-place finish in the 55 hurdles (9.15 seconds), and Marianna Lombardi contributed one point by placing sixth in the 300 (43.41 seconds).

Rounding out Wilton’s scoring was Simona Gheorghe, who cleared 7’6” to finish in a four-way tie for fourth place in the pole vault.

The Wilton boys had 20 points to tie Windsor for seventh place in the Class L team standings.

Ten of those points came from Davis Cote, who won the 1,000-meter run in a time of 2:39.62. Cote beat runner-up George Luke of Xavier by more than two seconds.

Seeded fifth, Cote hung back with the second pack of runners in the first two laps of the race. Entering lap three he made his move, pulled out in front, and hung on for the win.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I knew what I could do, what I could really produce for a time,” Cote said. “I talked to my coach and the plan was to wait the first two laps and then make the move that I did. I couldn’t wait to compete here to show what I could do.”

Simon Alexander finished third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.08) and Jack Myers was fourth in the 300 (37.53) to complete Wilton’s scoring.

Notes: The top-six finishers in each event scored points.

Windsor scored 66 points to win the Class L girls team championship for the fifth straight year. Simsbury was second with 56 points.

The Hillhouse boys team won its sixth consecutive Class L title with 76 points, eight more than second-place Bristol Central.

CLASS L GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS

Team scores: 1. Windsor 66, 2. Simsbury 56, 3. East Lyme 46.75, 4. Wilton 36.75, 5. Conard 36, 6. Darien 29.75, 7. Naugatuck 24, 8. E.O. Smith 22, 9. Hand 20, 10. New Canaan 19, 11. Wethersfield 18, 12. Shelton 16.75, 13) New Milford 11, 14. Pomperaug 10, 14. Woodstock Academy 10, 16. Newington 8, 16. Hartford Public 8, 16. Kennedy 8, 19. Bristol Eastern 6, 19. Bristol Central 6, 21. Middletown 4, 22. Guilford 1, 22. Masuk 1, 22. Enfield 1.

55-meter dash: 1. Shelby Dejana (Wilton) 7.38, 2. Christina Capozzi (Kennedy) 7.42, 3. Khaia Moye (Windsor) 7.50, 4. Claudia Nanez (Wilton) 7.51, 5. Jade Robinson (Windsor) 7.54, 6. Ciara Johnson (Enfield) 7.61.

300: 1. Jalah Cooper (Windsor) 42.16, 2. Claudia Nanez (Wilton) 42.32, 3. Olivia Mullings (Newington) 42.61, 4. Jade Robinson (Windsor) 42.90, 5. Cyana Lindsay (Windsor) 42.94, 6. Marianna Lombardi (Wilton) 43.41.

600: 1. Elsa Martin (Simsbury) 1:36.64 (meet record), 2 Allison Murphy (Naugatuck) 1:38.66, 3. Brittani Westberry (Windsor) 1:39.43, 4. Jalah Cooper (Windsor) 1:39.47, 5. Kate Johnson (Pomperaug) 1:40.77, 6. Emma Sasonov (Conard) 1:41.59.

1000: 1. Olivia Birney (Simsbury) 3:06.19, 2. Elizabeth Bigelow (E.O. Smith) 3:08.71, 3. Avery Braccia (Bristol Eastern) 3:10.46, 4. Chloe Thompson (Hand) 3:12.10, 5. Adelyn Arroyo (Hand) 3:12.51, 6. Sophie Curcio (New Canaan) 3:13.33.

1600: 1. Chloe Scrimgeour (Conard) 5:09.57, 2. Mairead Clas (Darien) 5:12.44, 3. Amanda Derway (Simsbury) 5:13.73, 4. Elizabeth Bigelow (E.O. Smith) 5:19.57, 5. Linsey Arends (Woodstock Academy) 5:31.30, 6. Madelaine Sweeney (New Milford) 5:32.58.

3200: 1. Chloe Scrimgeour (Conard) 11:10.86, 2. Anna Steffen (Hand) 11:22.94, 3. Claire Daniels (New Milford) 11:24.86, 4. Amanda Derway (Simsbury) 11:25.61, 5. Ariana Monarca (Middletown) 12:00.23, 6. Clara Wiesler (Guilford) 12:02.21.

55-meter hurdles: 1. Shelby Dejana (Wilton) 8.61, 2. Darya Mikusova (East Lyme) 8.90, 3. Kylie Neretich (Naugatuck) 8.91, 4. Analy Alabre (Windsor) 9.06, 5. Jill Roberts (Wilton) 9.15, 6. Grace Stephens (Masuk) 9.41.

4x200 relay: 1. Windsor (Jade Robinson, Cyana Lindsay, Christal Gilling, Khaia Moye) 1:47.14, 2. Simsbury 1:51.00, 3. Naugatuck 1:51.57, 4. Conard 1:52.90, 5. Newington 1:53.02, 6. Pomperaug 1:53.13.

4x400 relay: 1. 1 Windsor (Jalah Cooper, Brittani Westberry, Rachel Dube, Christal Gilling) 4:09.76, 2. Simsbury 4:12.31, 3. East Lyme 4:18.41, 4. Darien 4:20.00, 5. Hand 4:30.04, 6. Conard 4:20.62.

4x800 relay: 1. New Canaan (Ella Gibb, Sophie Curcio, Emma Ognibene, Lauren Doherty 9:59.17, 2. East Lyme 10:00.74, 3. E.O. Smith 10:12.25, 4. Hand 10:18.49, 5. Middletown 10:26.30, 6. Darien 10:26.65.

Sprint medley relay: 1. Simsbury (Jada Mars, Leila Gary, Martina Benedetti, Olivia Birney) 4:20.31, 2. New Canaan 4:27.45, 3. Windsor 4:29.03, 4. Naugatuck 4:30.38, 5. Pomperaug 4:31.82, 6. East Lyme 4:35.58.

High jump: 1. Audrey Kirkutis (Conard) 5-2, 2. Julia Theriaque (Woodstock Academy) 5-2, 3. Chelsi Chevannes (Darien) 6-0, 3. Alissa Hurd (Pomperaug) 5-0, 5. Zaria Williams (Hartford Public) 5-0, 6. Shani Smith (Windsor) 4-10.

Pole vault: 1. Sjodin Fedikovich (East Lyme) 8-0, 2. Megan Delillo (East Lyme) 8-0, 3. Elizabeth Porto (Shelton) 8-0, 4. Anna McCuster (East Lyme) 7-6, 4. Aida Ouloul (Shelton) 7-6, 4. Natalie Volz (Darien) 7-6, 4. Simona Gheorghe (Wilton) 7-6.

Long jump: 1. Chelsi Chevannes (Darien) 16-11, 2. Madison Righi (Wethersfield) 16-0.5, 3. Zaria Williams (Hartford Public) 15-9, 4. Anichka Malachi (New Milford) 15-8.75, 5. Sofia Riker (East Lyme) 15-7, 6. Cyana Lindsay (Windsor) 15-1.75.

Shot put: 1. Clarissa Nock (Wethersfield) 37-8.25, 2. Sarah Ovesny (Shelton) 36-6.25, 3. Kaiya Alexander (Bristol Central) 36-3, 4. Ni’asha Greene (E.O. Smith) 34-8.5, 5. Savannah Soleau (East Lyme) 34-8, 6. Elizabeth Uyar (Shelton) 33-6.25.

CLASS L BOYS TRACK AND FIELD RESULTS

Team results: 1. Hillhouse 76, 2. Bristol Central 68, 3. Hand 55, 4. Simsbury 24, 4. Notre Dame-West Haven 24, 6. Xavier 23, 7. Wilton 20, 7. Windsor 20, 9. Wilby 18, 10. Wethersfield 14, 10. Cheshire 14, 12. Darien 13, 13. Pomperaug 11, 14. Woodstock Academy 10, 14. New Milford 10, 16. E.O. Smith 8, 16. New London 8, 16. North Haven 8, 19. Amity 6, 19. New Canaan 6, 19. Maloney 6, 22. Naugatuck 5, 22. Fitch 5, 22. Farmington 5, 25. Middletown 4, 26. Kennedy 3, 27. Newington 1.

55-meter dash: 1. Ralphael Hawkins (Hillhouse) 6.59, 2. Joshua Stewart (Hand) 6.64, 3. Messiah Harling (Wilby) 6.66, 4. Mark Cristino (Pomperaug) 6.69, 5. Nicholas Balenzano (Darien) 6.71, 6. Ariel Gordon (Amity) 6.75.

300: 1. Ralphael Hawkins (Hillhouse) 36.33, 2. Talib McBride (Hillhouse) 36.41, 3. Ramon Ambert (Bristol Central) 36.57, 4. Jack Myers (Wilton) 37.53, 5. Taj Thomas (Kennedy) 37.60, 6. Orlando Galarza (Fitch) 37.86.

600: 1. Talib McBride (Hillhouse) 1:23.67, 2. Jose Ramirez (Bristol Central) 1:23.95, 3. Ryan Farrell (Cheshire) 1:24.01, 4. Andrew Van de Mark (Farmington) 1:24.57, 5. Marquis Whyte (New London) 1:24.96, 6. Aidan Markward (Pomperaug) 1:25.43.

1000: 1. Davis Cote (Wilton) 2:39.62, 2. George Luke (Xavier) 2:41.66, 3. Connor Parthasarthy (Hand) 2:41.73, 4. Jonathon Volpe (Naugatuck) 2:41.81, 5. Rashawn Wright (New London) 2:42.09, 6. John Dill (Amity) 2:44.26.

1600: 1. Dante Zucconi (Hand) 4:28.71, 2. Mark Petrosky (Bristol Central) 4:28.89, 3. Nate DeAngelo (Bristol Central) 4:29.55, 4. Sean Ahern (Middletown) 4:32.71, 5. Robert Harkin (New Milford) 4:35.09, 6. Alexander Brites (Kennedy) 4:35.76.

3200: 1. Nate DeAngelo (Bristol Central) 9:38.44, 2. Brendan Mellitt (Cheshire) 9:41.78, 3. Eamon Burke (Xavier) 9:47.37, 4. Dante Zucconi (Hand) 9:54.63, 5. Mason Beaudette (Amity) 9:56.21, 6. Sam Geisler (Newington) 9:56.30.

55-meter hurdles: 1. Jared Russo (Notre Dame-West Haven) 7.89, 2. Hunter Dale (E.O. Smith) 7.97, 3. Simon Alexander (Wilton) 8.08, 4. Joshua Clarke (Windsor) 8.14, 5. Adam Schimmelpfenning (Woodstock Academy) 8.20, 6. Corey Duncanson (Hand) 8.28.

4x200 relay: 1. Hand (Joshua Stewart, Ameen Parks, Braeden Kosiewicz, Carson Hines) 1:33.40, 2. Simsbury 1:34.35, 3. Bristol Central 1:36.49, 4. Notre Dame-West Haven 1:37.83, 5. Amity 1:38.09, 6. Xavier 1:38.43.

4x400 relay: 1. 1 Hillhouse (Talib McBride, Justin Mills, Gary Moore Jr., Ralphael Hawkins) 3:29.73, 2. Bristol Central 3:31.13, 3. Pomperaug 3:31.58, 4. Hand 3:32.55, 5. Darien 3:32.95, 6. Windsor 3:34.26.

4x800 relay: 1. Bristol Central (Mark Petrosky, Austin Freve, Nate DeAngelo, Jose Ramirez) 8:11.02, 2. Wethersfield 8:20.07, 3. Maloney 8:27.22, 4. Simsbury 8:29.36, 5. Windsor 8:31.85, 6. Farmington 8:47.58.

Sprint medley relay: 1. Simsbury (Miguel Gutierrez, Noah Pennington, Shamar Sutton, Owen Wollenberg) 3:41.22, 2. New Milford 3:44.58, 3. Hand 3:46.36, 4. Windsor 3:48.05, 5. New London 3:48.76, 6. Naugatuck 3:49.55.

High jump: 1 William Kilpatrick (Hillhouse) 6-2, 2. Keyandre Smith (Hillhouse) 6-0, 3. Ryan Reid (Windsor) 5-10, 4. Greg Weber (Woodstock Academy) 5-10, 5. Chris Perez (Wilby) 5-8, 6. Langston Paige (New London) 5-8.

Pole vault: 1. Max Bothwell (Notre Dame-West Haven) 12-6, 2. Andrew Charkales (New Canaan) 12-0, 2. Bryce Myers (Hand) 12-0, 2.Michael Bobin (Wethersfield) 12-0, 5. Daniel Jun (Simsbury) 12-0, 6. Aiden Hills (Darien) 11-6.

Long jump: 1. Messiah Harling (Wilby) 21-8, 2. Nicholas Balenzano (Darien) 21-0.25, 3. Galen Hickey (Bristol Central) 20-10.5, 4. Greg Weber (Woodstock Academy) 20-4.25, 5. Jordan Evans (Windsor) 20-3.5, 6. Le-Andre Gayle (Windsor) 20-1.

Shot put: 1. Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse) 52-8.75, 2. Davon Colon (Xavier) 52-5.5, 3. Luke Maruca (North Haven) 48-4.5, 4. Thomas Joyner III (Fitch) 45-1.5, 5. Kyle Maruca (North Haven) 45-0.5, 6. Daniel Duperval (New London) 43-3.5.