Defense leads No. 3 Arizona to 67-56 win over Arizona State JOHN MARSHALL, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 29, 2022 5:49 p.m.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin and Oumar Ballo scored 14 points each, and No. 3 Arizona turned up the defensive pressure in the second half to beat rival Arizona State 67-56 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) had a second straight shaky-shooting game, missing open shots all over the floor. Arizona shot 32% from the floor and went 3 for 23 from 3, yet found a way to win behind superb second-half defense.