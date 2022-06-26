Defending champion Lightning's bid for 3-peat falls short FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer June 26, 2022
1 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) reacts after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is seen behind the bench during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat reacts after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) reach for the puck during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Teammates surround and congratulated Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. John Bazemore/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) controls the puck next to Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos reacts after his goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight.
Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away.