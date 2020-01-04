Dean scores 23, No. 10 UCLA holds off Arizona State 68-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japreece Dean scored 23 points, Lindsey Corsaro added 12 and No. 10 UCLA withstood a furious comeback try by Arizona State in the final seconds for a 68-66 win on Friday night.

UCLA (13-0, 2-0 Pac-12) remained undefeated and is off to the best start in school history. It was previously tied with the 1980-81 team with a 12-0 start.

Down by two points with 21 seconds left, Arizona State called a timeout. The Sun Devils had four missed shots and three offensive rebounds in the final seconds but couldn't get past UCLA.

Robbi Ryan scored 17 points for Arizona State (10-4, 0-2). Ja’Tavia Tapley added 10 points.

Dean, who had a look of relief as a teammate helped her up off the court as the buzzer sounded, tied a career-high with five 3-pointers at Pauley Pavilion.

It was a back-and-forth game in which the Sun Devils pushed UCLA to the brink.

Dean was pivotal once again for the Bruins and scored nine points in the third quarter. The teams were tied at 56 after three quarters. Dean gave UCLA a 68-65 lead on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:59 left.

Kiara Russell made one of two free throws to pull the Sun Devils within two points at 68-66, and at the other end, Dean missed a hurried 3-pointer. Arizona State got the rebound, missed a couple of shots, and used a timeout to draw up a play with 21 seconds left. Then the flurry of missed shots and rebounds helped UCLA walk away with the win.

The third and fourth quarters were a physical affair.

In the second quarter, ASU took the lead at 27-26 when Tapley made a 3-pointer off the glass. UCLA responded with back-to-back scores and the Sun Devils didn’t have another lead in the quarter. Eboni Walker made a buzzer-beating shot to cut UCLA’s lead to four, 37-33.

Arizona State led by as many as four points at 50-46 when Ryan made a 3-pointer from the right wing and flexed her wingspan. The Sun Devils came into the game unranked, but with 10 victories and were challenging the Bruins, who had an eight-game win streak, dating to last season, at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA started the game with a bang, as its prone to fast starts. The Bruins started the game with a 13-2 run. It was UCLA at its best, scoring every which way — a putback, a floater in the lane, an open 3-pointer, a step-back 3-pointer and another open 3-pointer. The Sun Devils made little easy after that.

Arizona State guard Ryan left the game in the second quarter, hobbling to the bench with an apparent injury to her left foot or ankle. She returned and made plenty of big shots down the stretch.

UCLA was helped by seven 3-pointers in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

ASU: The Sun Devils know they’re much better than their 0-2 conference start, but they’ve already played two ranked teams.

UCLA: The Bruins played a lackadaisical second quarter with too many turnovers, something they need to address. But, UCLA still found a way to keep rolling.

UP NEXT

ASU: Plays at USC on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts Arizona on Sunday.

___

