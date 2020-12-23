DeRozan leads Spurs past Grizzlies as Morant has 44 points CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 10:46 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine assists, Dejounte Murray added 21 points as the San Antonio Spurs used a balanced attack to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 131-119 on Wednesday night, overcoming a huge game by Ja Morant.
Morant -- the reigning rookie of the year -- had 34 of his career-high 44 points in the second half. While that helped carry the Grizzlies offensively, it wasn’t enough to put a deep dent in San Antonio’s double-digit lead through much of the second half.