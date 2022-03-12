Daws makes 33 saves, Devils beat Ducks 2-1 in shootout TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer March 12, 2022 Updated: March 12, 2022 9:55 p.m.
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) is defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
Anaheim Ducks center Isac Lundestrom (21) plays the puck against New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz (41) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) reaches for the puck next to Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Mahura (76) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) plays the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Newark, N.J.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Jesper Bratt scored in a shootout and Nico Daws stopped both Anahein attempts to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.
Tatar also scored in regulation and Daws had 33 saves as New Jersey won three of the four games on its homestand.