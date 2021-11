CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, made 4 of 8 from long range and was one point shy of his career best.