Davison leads No. 13 Wisconsin past Rhode Island 73-62

Rhode Island's Jalen Carey and Wisconsin's Micah Potter battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 23 points, and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Rhode Island 73-62 on Wednesday in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement on Monday.

Wisconsin took a 53-31 lead on Jonathan Davis’ turnaround jumper with 11:58 remaining, but the Rams closed to 62-54 on a 3-pointer by Jeremy Sheppard with 4:40 left.

Michah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw on Friday.

Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3), who had won three straight.

The Badgers gained control early, breaking out to a 33-16 halftime lead. The cold-shooting Rams were 7 of 27 in the first half.

Davison, who was 0 for 4 and missed all three shots from beyond the arc against Marquette, hit three 3-pointers in the early going to stake Wisconsin to a 10-2 lead.

The Badgers pushed the lead to 21-8 on Nate Reuver’s inside turnaround with 9:01 left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Rhode Island: The late addition to the schedule allowed the Rams to avoid an 11-day layoff between games.

Wisconsin: Barring schedule changes, the Badgers have one nonconference game remaining before opening Big Ten play at home against Nebraska on Dec. 21.

UP NEXT

Rhode Island is at Western Kentucky on Sunday.

Wisconsin hosts Northern Iowa on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball