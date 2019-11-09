Davis throws 3 TDs; Alabama State beats Texas Southern 27-21

HOUSTON (AP) — KHA'Darris Davis threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Alabama State held off Texas Southern for a 27-21 victory on Saturday.

Alabama State (5-4, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won eight of the last nine games against Texas Southern (0-10, 0-6).

The Hornets jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead before De'Andre Johnson and Dominic Franklin had touchdown runs and the Tigers pulled within six points with 12:27 remaining. The Tigers drove to the Hornets 27 but Johnson was sacked by Cameron Rampersaud on fourth-and-11 with about six minutes left and the Hornets ran out the clock.

Davis completed 14 of 26 passes for 226 yards and threw all three scores to Michael Jefferson, who finished with five catches for 102 yards. Ezra Gray ran for 154 yards on 24 carries for the Hornets.

Johnson was 16-of-26 passing for 160 yards, threw a touchdown pass and ran into the end zone from 15 yards out. Franklin scored on a 34-yard run and finished with 53 yards rushing. Ladarius Owens added 78 yards on the ground for the Tigers.