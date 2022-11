DAYTONA BEACH, (AP) — Dematrius Davis threw for 171 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards and scored twice on the ground and Alabama State took control in the second half for a 37-22 win over Bethune Cookman on Saturday.

Santo Dunn's 70-yard punt return midway through the third quarter and Davis' 32-yard scoring pass to Jeremiah Hixon gave the Hornets (6-3, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead for good.