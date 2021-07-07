Davidson: Sudden death of goalie has "far-reaching effects" MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer July 7, 2021 Updated: July 7, 2021 5:10 p.m.
1 of6 THIS CORRECTS THAT KIVLENIEKS DIED OF CHEST TRAUMA FROM AN ERRANT FIREWORKS MORTAR BLAST AND NOT A SUBSEQUENT FALL AS AUTHORITIES PREVIOUSLY REPORTED - FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) has the puck in his hand as he makes a save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in New York, in this Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, file photo. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday, July 5, 2021, that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died. A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast, and not a fall as authorities previously reported. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night, July 4. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
COLUMBUS (AP) — Matiss Kivlenieks traveled to Michigan with teammate and close friend Elvis Merzlikins for the wedding of the daughter of Columbus Blue Jackets' goaltender coach Manny Legace and a Fourth of July celebration.
The festive weekend ended in tragedy Sunday night when the 24-year-old goaltender from Latvia, who was spending the summer in the United States, was killed in a freak fireworks accident at Legace's house in Novi, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit.