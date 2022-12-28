Davidson 57, Fordham 43

Mennenga 5-13 2-6 13, Bailey 5-7 4-6 15, Huffman 1-10 0-0 2, Kochera 1-5 2-2 4, Loyer 1-7 2-2 4, Watson 5-9 4-6 15, Skogman 0-1 2-2 2, Logan 0-0 2-2 2, Spadone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 18-26 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason