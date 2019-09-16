Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings
LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school football rankings following Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press, with rank, team and team's record in parentheses, last week's result and last week's ranking:
CLASS 6A
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Duncanville (3-0);W: 35-14, Washington DC St. John's;1
2.;Katy (3-0);W: 65-0, Aguilas Blancas,Mexico;2
3.;Allen (3-0);W: 28-21, Coppell;3
4.;Longview (3-0);W: 42-0, Tyler;4
5.;Galena Park North Shore (2-1);W: 24-21, Spring Westfield;5
6.;Austin Westlake (3-0);W: 58-7, Austin Akins;6
7.;Denton Guyer (3-0);W: 55-7, North Crowley;7
8.;Southlake Carroll (3-0);W: 48-7, Odessa Permian;8
9.;Beaumont West Brook (3-0);W: 36-34, Houston Lamar;9
10.;Converse Judson (3-0);W: 39-0, Harlingen;10
11.;Cy-Fair (3-0);W: 56-0, Houston Northbrook;11
12.;DeSoto (3-0);W: 49-0, Dallas Bishop Dunne;12
13.;Arlington Martin (2-0);Idle;13
14.;Spring Westfield (2-1);L: 24-21, Galena Park North Shore;14
15.;Austin Vandegrift (3-0);W: 28-7, Round Rock Cedar Ridge;15
16.;Humble Atascocita (2-1);W: 70-10, Humble Kingwood;16
17.;The Woodlands (2-1);W: 20-14, Conroe Oak Ridge;17
18.;Lake Travis (2-1);W: 52-10, Austin Bowie;18
19.;Dickinson (2-1);W: 42-24, Pearland Dawson;19
20.;Cedar Hill (1-2);W: 49-21, Mesquite Horn;20
21.;Arlington (2-0);Idle;21
22.;Cibolo Steele (3-0);W: 28-0, SA Churchill;22
23.;Pearland (3-0);W: 45-0, Katy Cinco Ranch;23
24.;Midland Lee (3-0);W: 72-7, EP Montwood;24
25.;Klein Collins (3-0);W: 49-21, Klein Forest;25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Frisco Lone Star (3-0);W: Dallas Highland Park, 30-19;3
2.;Denton Ryan (2-0);Idle;2
3.;Alvin Shadow Creek (3-0);W: Alief Elsik, 63-7;4
4.;Dallas Highland Park (2-1);L: Frisco Lone Star, 30-19;1
5.;Lufkin (2-1);W: Redskins Del Estado, Mexico, 61-7;5
6.;Angleton (2-0);W: Clear Brook, 45-7;6
7.;Hutto (3-0);W: EP Del Valle, 38-14;7
8.;Richmond Foster (2-1);W: Magnolia West, 50-28;8
9.;Lancaster (2-1);W: South Grand Prairie, 42-27;9
10.;SA Wagner (2-1);W: SA Sam Houston, 41-6;10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Aledo (2-1);W: Burleson Centennial, 63-30;1
2.;Fort Bend Marshall (3-0);W: Houston Milby, 59-0;2
3.;CC Calallen (3-0);W: Needville, 20-19;3
4.;Manvel (3-0);W: Houston Sharpstown, 76-0;5
5.;A&M Consolidated (2-0);Idle;6
6.;Boerne Champion (3-0);W: SA MacArthur, 44-21;10
7.;Huntsville (2-1);L: College Station, 29-13;4
8.;Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1);W: Wilmer Hutchins, 61-0;NR
9.;Lubbock Cooper (2-1);L: Wolfforth Frenship, 61-53 (4 OTs);7
10.;Port Neches-Groves (2-1);W: Tomball, 28-9;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Argyle (3-0);W: 62-7, Tyler Chapel Hill;1
2.;Carthage (3-0);W: 38-6, Marshall;2
3.;Waco La Vega (2-1);W: 21-7, Austin LBJ;3
4.;Sealy (3-0);W: 14-0, Waller;4
5.;Paris (2-1);W: 37-20, Gilmer;5
6.;Decatur (3-0);W: 41-28, Midlothian Heritage;8
7.;Columbia (3-0);W: 38-7, Sweeny;9
8.;Dumas (3-0);W: 7-0, Wichita Falls;10
9.;Brownwood (3-0);W: 28-14, Graham;NR
10.;Springtown (3-0);W: 54-16, Glen Rose;NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (3-0);W: 48-17, Atlanta;1
2.;Jasper (2-0);W: 42-14, Little Cypress-Mauriceville;2
3.;Waco Connally (3-0);W: 21-20, China Spring;4
4.;West Orange-Stark (2-1);L: 20-14, Newton;3
5.;Lubbock Estacado (3-0);W: 35-14, Amarillo Caprock;6
6.;Gilmer (2-1);L: 37-20, Paris;5
7.;Midland Greenwood (3-0);W: 49-14, Shallowater;9
8.;Sunnyvale (3-0);W: 57-41, Brownsboro;8
9.;Robinson (3-0);W: 63-35, Troy;10
10.;Bellville (3-0);W: 21-7, Stafford;NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Grandview (3-0);W: Venus, 62-6;1
2.;Malakoff (3-0);W: Mexia, 17-14;2
3.;Cameron Yoe (2-0);W: Gatesville, 68-34;3
4.;Wall (3-0);W: Midland Christian, 20-14;5
5.;Gladewater (2-1);W: Center, 48-28;7
6.;Jefferson (3-0);W: Arp, 38-8;9
7.;Atlanta (1-2);L: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 48-17;4
8.;Bushland (3-0);W: Borger, 38-0;10
9.;Rockdale (3-0);W: Lexington, 45-13;NR
10.;Yoakum (1-2);L: Gonzales, 27-25;6
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Newton (3-0);W: West Orange-Stark, 20-14;1
2.;Canadian (3-0);W: Perryton, 48-0;2
3.;East Bernard (3-0);W: Boling, 42-0;3
4.;Abernathy (3-0);W: Wellington, 51-6;4
5.;Gunter (2-1);W: Whitesboro, 49-7;5
6.;Daingerfield (2-1);W: New Boston, 26-12;6
7.;Holliday (2-1);W: Windthorst, 47-20;7
8.;Rogers (3-0);W: McGregor, 53-20;8
9.;Clifton (2-1);W: Maypearl, 45-0;9
10.;Cisco (2-1);W: Breckenridge, 40-19;10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Refugio (3-0);W: 48-7, Aransas Pass;1
2.;Shiner (3-0);W: 49-0, Burton;2
3.;San Saba (3-0);W: 63-0, Junction;3
4.;Mason (2-1);W: 33-0, Sonora;4
5.;San Augustine (2-0);W: 36-28, Garrison;5
6.;Panhandle (3-0);W: 54-13, Childress;6
7.;New Deal (3-0);W: 21-14, Slaton;7
8.;Tenaha (3-0);W: 54-0, Tyler Gorman;9
9.;Hawley (3-0);W: 46-44, Hamlin;10
10.;Holland (3-0);W: 59-7, Florence;NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Hamlin (2-1);L: 46-44, Hawley;1
2.;Falls City (2-1);W: 20-3, Stockdale;6
3.;Mart (1-2);L: 20-16, Franklin;5
4.;Albany (2-1);L: 60-28, Eastland;3
5.;Grapeland (2-1);L: 48-8, Crockett;2
6.;Bremond (3-0);W: 44-6, Milano;10
7.;Wellington (2-1);L: 51-6 Abernathy;4
8.;Granger (3-0);W: 62-0, Meridian;NR
9.;Flatonia (3-0);W: 33-14, Thrall;NR
10.;Stratford (2-1);W: 64-0, Guymon, Okla;NR
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Milford (3-0);W: Oakwood, 76-54;1
2.;White Deer (3-0);W: Lefors, 60-14;2
3.;McLean (3-0);W: Johnson Co. Sports Assoc., 67-7;3
4.;Balmorhea (3-0);W: Garden City, 68-22;8
5.;Gail Borden County (3-0);W: Knox City, 90-44;7
6.;Leakey (3-0);W: SA Lutheran, 46-0;6
7.;Sterling City (3-0);W: Hermleigh, 52-0;4
8.;Ira (3-0);W: Lueders-Avoca, 72-0;9
9.;Garden City (2-1);L: Balmorhea, 68-22;5
10.;Paducah (2-1);W: Claude, 78-28;10
___
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Jayton (3-0);W: Chillicothe, 58-8;1
2.;Strawn (2-1);W: Bryson, 71-25;2
3.;Oakwood (2-1);L: Milford, 76-54;4
4.;Richland Springs (2-0);W: Aquilla, 50-46;3
5.;Matador Motley County (2-1);L: Spur, 76-74;5
6.;Grandfalls-Royalty (3-0);W: EP Faith Christian, 71-20;6
7.;Blanket (3-0);W: Lingleville, 52-0;7
8.;Blackwell (3-0);W: Newcastle, 77-38;8
9.;Groom (2-1);W: Nazareth, 82-46;11
10.;Calvert (1-1);L: Bastrop Tribe Consol., 36-20;9
___
11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-0);W: Tyler Grace Community, 49-0;2
2.;Dallas Bishop Dunne (2-1);L: DeSoto, 49-0;1
3.;Dallas Bishop Lynch (2-1);W: Frisco Centennial, 41-38;3
4.;Cedar Hill Trinity (2-1);W: Houston Legacy, 49-14;4
5.;FW Nolan (3-0);W: Celina, 27-12;5
___
SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Rank;School (record);Week 3 result; Prev rank
1.;Baytown Christian (3-0);W: Conroe Covenant, 75-28;1
2.;Gainesville Lone Star North (1-0);Idle;2
3.;Houston Emery-Weiner (2-0);Idle;3
4.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (2-0);W: Red Oak Ovilla, 54-8;4
5.;Bulverde Bracken (2-1);W: SA Jubilee, 60-13;5