Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers 4-3 in series opener May 3, 2022 Updated: May 3, 2022 1:43 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Kings celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) is scored on by Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Los Angeles Kings' Matt Roy (3) checks Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Kings' goalie Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Los Angeles Kings' Mikey Anderson (44) skates by as Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Game 1 of the teams' first-round playoff series.
Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.