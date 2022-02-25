Dallas hosts Toronto for season opener

Toronto FC vs. FC Dallas Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -101, Toronto FC +264, Draw +258; over\/under is 2.5 goals Toronto visits Dallas for the season opener. Dallas was 7-15-12 overall in the 2021 season while going 5-5-7 at home. Dallas scored 47 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game. Toronto finished 6-18-10 overall a season ago while going 2-12-3 on the road. Toronto scored 39 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game. The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams. NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Beni Redzic (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured), Jose Antonio Martinez (injured). Toronto: Ralph Priso (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Alex Bono (injured). ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.