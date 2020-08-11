Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Doncic 59 33.9 568-1227 .463 168-531 412-546 .755 1716 29.1
Porzingis 56 31.8 386-915 .422 135-394 221-277 .798 1128 20.1
Hardaway 69 29.5 376-865 .435 200-502 137-169 .811 1089 15.8
Burke 6 23.5 28-65 .431 13-30 8-9 .889 77 12.8
Curry 63 24.7 281-565 .497 143-318 80-97 .825 785 12.5
Finney-Smith 69 30.1 237-513 .462 111-297 78-108 .722 663 9.6
Powell 40 26.5 146-229 .638 10-39 74-111 .667 376 9.4
Kleber 72 25.7 232-503 .461 115-309 78-91 .857 657 9.1
Brunson 57 17.9 181-388 .466 43-120 61-75 .813 466 8.2
Barea 28 15.4 81-195 .415 31-80 20-22 .909 213 7.6
Wright 71 21.5 188-403 .467 47-126 76-98 .776 499 7.0
Marjanovic 42 9.2 111-196 .566 4-16 43-56 .768 269 6.4
Jackson 63 16.0 130-329 .395 47-158 38-46 .826 345 5.5
Cauley-Stein 13 12.1 31-45 .689 0-1 5-9 .556 67 5.2
Lee 24 14.4 40-82 .488 21-47 6-7 .857 107 4.5
Broekhoff 17 10.6 22-59 .373 20-51 7-8 .875 71 4.2
Reaves 3 5.0 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Cleveland 10 3.3 2-11 .182 0-2 3-4 .750 7 0.7
Kidd-Gilchrist 11 8.5 1-7 .143 0-3 2-2 1.000 4 0.4
TEAM 73 242.4 3043-6602 .461 1108-3025 1349-1735 .778 8543 117.0
OPPONENTS 73 242.4 3048-6681 .456 890-2543 1157-1528 .757 8143 111.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Doncic 76 484 560 9.5 528 8.9 150 0 61 253 13
Porzingis 100 434 534 9.5 102 1.8 179 0 41 90 113
Hardaway 24 202 226 3.3 134 1.9 121 0 41 67 5
Burke 1 9 10 1.7 18 3.0 10 0 7 6 0
Curry 26 117 143 2.3 124 2.0 111 0 38 62 9
Finney-Smith 144 257 401 5.8 112 1.6 173 0 45 69 39
Powell 75 152 227 5.7 59 1.5 102 0 34 36 22
Kleber 110 273 383 5.3 88 1.2 172 0 23 55 81
Brunson 22 112 134 2.4 188 3.3 74 0 22 66 4
Barea 10 41 51 1.8 108 3.9 27 0 5 37 2
Wright 69 206 275 3.9 235 3.3 91 0 83 71 22
Marjanovic 60 116 176 4.2 17 .4 54 0 8 26 10
Jackson 27 123 150 2.4 52 .8 67 0 15 13 10
Cauley-Stein 13 47 60 4.6 10 .8 19 0 4 5 11
Lee 7 25 32 1.3 12 .5 33 0 18 11 6
Broekhoff 5 38 43 2.5 11 .6 15 0 5 6 4
Reaves 0 1 1 .3 3 1.0 2 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 2 4 6 .6 0 .0 6 0 1 1 1
Kidd-Gilchrist 4 24 28 2.5 3 .3 15 0 2 7 2
TEAM 775 2665 3440 47.1 1804 24.7 1421 0 453 925 354
OPPONENTS 763 2551 3314 45.4 1742 23.9 1556 1 510 882 304