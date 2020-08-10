https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15471978.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|59
|33.9
|568-1227
|.463
|168-531
|412-546
|.755
|1716
|29.1
|Porzingis
|56
|31.8
|386-915
|.422
|135-394
|221-277
|.798
|1128
|20.1
|Hardaway
|68
|29.4
|365-850
|.429
|197-496
|135-167
|.808
|1062
|15.6
|Burke
|5
|23.4
|23-55
|.418
|11-28
|6-7
|.857
|63
|12.6
|Curry
|62
|24.6
|273-554
|.493
|139-312
|78-95
|.821
|763
|12.3
|Finney-Smith
|69
|30.1
|237-513
|.462
|111-297
|78-108
|.722
|663
|9.6
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Kleber
|71
|25.8
|227-494
|.460
|114-306
|78-91
|.857
|646
|9.1
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Barea
|27
|15.0
|74-182
|.407
|29-76
|18-20
|.900
|195
|7.2
|Wright
|70
|21.5
|186-399
|.466
|47-125
|76-96
|.792
|495
|7.1
|Marjanovic
|41
|8.8
|104-185
|.562
|4-15
|37-50
|.740
|249
|6.1
|Jackson
|62
|15.9
|129-324
|.398
|47-158
|38-46
|.826
|343
|5.5
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|12.1
|31-45
|.689
|0-1
|5-9
|.556
|67
|5.2
|Lee
|24
|14.4
|40-82
|.488
|21-47
|6-7
|.857
|107
|4.5
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Cleveland
|9
|3.2
|2-8
|.250
|0-2
|3-4
|.750
|7
|0.8
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|10
|7.5
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.4
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|242.4
|2995-6517
|.460
|1096-3001
|1335-1719
|.777
|8421
|117.0
|OPPONENTS
|72
|242.4
|3009-6599
|.456
|869-2497
|1142-1508
|.757
|8029
|111.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|76
|484
|560
|9.5
|528
|8.9
|150
|0
|61
|253
|13
|Porzingis
|100
|434
|534
|9.5
|102
|1.8
|179
|0
|41
|90
|113
|Hardaway
|24
|199
|223
|3.3
|130
|1.9
|121
|0
|41
|67
|5
|Burke
|1
|8
|9
|1.8
|14
|2.8
|8
|0
|5
|3
|0
|Curry
|26
|116
|142
|2.3
|122
|2.0
|109
|0
|38
|61
|9
|Finney-Smith
|144
|257
|401
|5.8
|112
|1.6
|173
|0
|45
|69
|39
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Kleber
|110
|270
|380
|5.4
|85
|1.2
|168
|0
|23
|54
|80
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Barea
|10
|39
|49
|1.8
|100
|3.7
|25
|0
|5
|35
|2
|Wright
|68
|204
|272
|3.9
|233
|3.3
|89
|0
|80
|70
|22
|Marjanovic
|59
|108
|167
|4.1
|15
|.4
|53
|0
|7
|26
|8
|Jackson
|27
|121
|148
|2.4
|51
|.8
|62
|0
|15
|13
|10
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|47
|60
|4.6
|10
|.8
|19
|0
|4
|5
|11
|Lee
|7
|25
|32
|1.3
|12
|.5
|33
|0
|18
|11
|6
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.3
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|4
|18
|22
|2.2
|3
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|771
|2635
|3406
|47.3
|1775
|24.7
|1398
|0
|447
|917
|351
|OPPONENTS
|752
|2524
|3276
|45.5
|1714
|23.8
|1537
|1
|505
|870
|298
