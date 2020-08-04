https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Dallas-Mavericks-Stax-15457201.php
Dallas Mavericks Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Doncic
|56
|33.6
|534-1158
|.461
|157-503
|392-519
|.755
|1617
|28.9
|Porzingis
|53
|31.5
|362-854
|.424
|131-374
|195-250
|.780
|1050
|19.8
|Burke
|2
|21.0
|13-22
|.591
|8-12
|1-2
|.500
|35
|17.5
|Hardaway
|65
|29.0
|353-816
|.433
|190-471
|128-158
|.810
|1024
|15.8
|Curry
|61
|24.7
|272-547
|.497
|139-309
|78-95
|.821
|761
|12.5
|Powell
|40
|26.5
|146-229
|.638
|10-39
|74-111
|.667
|376
|9.4
|Finney-Smith
|66
|29.7
|218-472
|.462
|102-273
|70-97
|.722
|608
|9.2
|Kleber
|68
|25.8
|217-475
|.457
|108-291
|71-82
|.866
|613
|9.0
|Brunson
|57
|17.9
|181-388
|.466
|43-120
|61-75
|.813
|466
|8.2
|Barea
|26
|15.0
|74-179
|.413
|29-76
|17-18
|.944
|194
|7.5
|Wright
|67
|21.7
|182-390
|.467
|46-122
|75-94
|.798
|485
|7.2
|Marjanovic
|39
|8.9
|103-182
|.566
|4-15
|36-48
|.750
|246
|6.3
|Jackson
|59
|15.9
|124-312
|.397
|45-151
|36-44
|.818
|329
|5.6
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|12.1
|31-45
|.689
|0-1
|5-9
|.556
|67
|5.2
|Lee
|24
|14.4
|40-82
|.488
|21-47
|6-7
|.857
|107
|4.5
|Broekhoff
|17
|10.6
|22-59
|.373
|20-51
|7-8
|.875
|71
|4.2
|Cleveland
|8
|3.3
|2-7
|.286
|0-1
|3-4
|.750
|7
|0.9
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|9
|7.9
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.4
|Reaves
|2
|0.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|69
|241.8
|2875-6225
|.462
|1053-2859
|1257-1623
|.774
|8060
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.8
|2869-6304
|.455
|824-2379
|1099-1447
|.760
|7661
|111.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Doncic
|71
|452
|523
|9.3
|491
|8.8
|144
|0
|60
|241
|11
|Porzingis
|94
|413
|507
|9.6
|92
|1.7
|165
|0
|39
|86
|111
|Burke
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|7
|3.5
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Hardaway
|23
|190
|213
|3.3
|130
|2.0
|113
|0
|41
|65
|5
|Curry
|26
|116
|142
|2.3
|121
|2.0
|107
|0
|38
|61
|9
|Powell
|75
|152
|227
|5.7
|59
|1.5
|102
|0
|34
|36
|22
|Finney-Smith
|130
|236
|366
|5.5
|103
|1.6
|163
|0
|45
|66
|37
|Kleber
|104
|263
|367
|5.4
|81
|1.2
|158
|0
|21
|50
|79
|Brunson
|22
|112
|134
|2.4
|188
|3.3
|74
|0
|22
|66
|4
|Barea
|10
|38
|48
|1.8
|99
|3.8
|25
|0
|4
|35
|2
|Wright
|67
|197
|264
|3.9
|222
|3.3
|87
|0
|78
|69
|22
|Marjanovic
|58
|103
|161
|4.1
|14
|.4
|50
|0
|7
|26
|7
|Jackson
|27
|116
|143
|2.4
|49
|.8
|58
|0
|12
|12
|10
|Cauley-Stein
|13
|47
|60
|4.6
|10
|.8
|19
|0
|4
|5
|11
|Lee
|7
|25
|32
|1.3
|12
|.5
|33
|0
|18
|11
|6
|Broekhoff
|5
|38
|43
|2.5
|11
|.6
|15
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|3
|.4
|0
|.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Kidd-Gilchrist
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|3
|.3
|14
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Reaves
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|735
|2519
|3254
|47.2
|1692
|24.5
|1334
|0
|434
|885
|343
|OPPONENTS
|726
|2403
|3129
|45.3
|1640
|23.8
|1453
|1
|491
|838
|283
View Comments